Scindia, Digvijaya Among Four in Fray for Rajya Sabha Polls

Bhopal, Mar 18 (PTI) Four candidates, including BJPs Jyotiradtiya Scindia and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, were on Wednesday left in the fray in Madhya Pradesh for three Rajya Sabha seats elections for which will be held on March 26.

Wednesday (March 18) was the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

Four candidates are left in the fray for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, MP Assemblys principal secretary, Awdhesh Pratap Singh, said.

He is also the returning officer for the polls.

Among them, two are from the BJP (Scindia and Professor Sumer Singh Solanki) and as many as from the Congress (Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Barraiya).

A total of six candidates had filed their nominations and among them BJPs Ranjana Baghel withdrew her candidature, while the papers of an Independent nominee, Ramdas Dahiwale, was rejected, he informed.

The elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats are being held as the tenure of sitting members Digvijaya Singh, Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya (both BJP) is ending next month.

Members of a state's assembly vote in Rajya Sabha elections.

