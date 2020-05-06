Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till May 31

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate's office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation."Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation," a letter by the DM, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.The rest of the restrictions will stay in place as per the earlier orders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)