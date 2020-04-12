Sectoral Considerations Needed for Calibrated Opening-up of Lockdown: CII

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A calibrated and safe exit from the lockdown, subject to considerations being given to the geographical spread of COVID-19 in the country, will be a practical approach, said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a report on Sunday."Given that the number of cases has rapidly increased and hotspots have emerged in the country over the last few days, and that the opening up across the country would need to be slow and staggered, it would be desirable to have three classifications of geographies as red, amber and green, based on the incidence of COVID-19 cases," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, CII."The principle should be that we look at opening up in concentric circles around the red zones. The radiating heat map should turn from red in the inside to green on the outside. In other words, lock inside out," added Banerjee.A more complex point is whether all industries can open in the green zones and which ones should open in the amber zone, assuming that none would be operational in the red zones other than essential and exempt services.The point to stress is that all facilities that reopen must have requisite health, sanitation and screening systems in place to protect workers. Various measures have been suggested such as thermal check, social distancing, factory sanitisation and so on. Any enterprise which does not comply with this on a self-certification basis should be subject to stringent penalties, the CII release said.However, prior to the lifting of the lockdown, there has to be adequate notice given to all and along with that there should be the announcement of an economic package, the CII has said.Prioritisation of industrial sectors is essential for the restart to gain from the control measures employed to reduce the spread of the pandemic while minimising the economic impact of the lockdown affecting exports, livelihoods and jobs, said the CII in a press release issued here today."As we begin to plan the restart of industry operations post COVID-19, CII has looked into the Health, Social and Economic impact of lockdown to arrive at the prioritisation of the industry sectors. CII has used four key indicators for prioritisation of sectors for restart. These include sectors that are part of and support the essential goods and services ecosystem, labour-intensive sectors that support jobs and livelihoods, sectors that are essential for protecting India's export market share and gain the confidence of global markets besides sectors that will help us manage our imports to a minimum based on essential requirements for further production and export," said Banerjee.Textiles and apparels, 100 per cent operationalising pharmaceuticals sector, food processing, minerals and metal besides, e-commerce, automobiles and chemicals are the key sectors that have been suggested for restart among the industrial sectors that need to restart operations in a calibrated manner."The government could consider stage by stage opening of key industry sectors what fall in Green and Amber zones to maintain the gains from the lockdown while we look at restarting the ailing economy. We have suggested sector-wise health, safety and sanitation protocols be followed by the industry to help the industry prepare for a restart," added the Director-General.The CII report -- 'Exit from the Lockdown' -- has suggested a stagewise and zone wise restart of industrial operations to, meet all essential needs of the economy, ensure the protection of livelihoods and jobs, protect export market shares and meet export obligations besides helping manage the import dependence of the economy.The Stage I opening of the sector, according to the CII report, includes 100 per cent pharmaceuticals manufacturing, textiles and apparels, food processing and minerals and metals.The Stage II would entail opening with a gap of one or two weeks after the first stage sectors start their operations and includes agri-market operations, e-commerce including food and groceries delivery, automobiles, chemicals, especially those used for sanitation and other healthcare purposes and those that support pharmaceuticals and other essential sectors.The Stage III could be the remaining sectors after one or two weeks after the second stage sectors start operations, says the CII report.Sectors that fall into green and amber zones are based on the levels of the labour intensity of the sectors. Green zone sectors are those which are less labour intensive while sectors that fall into the amber zone are labour intensive. These sectors are recommended to be opened in a calibrated manner while maintaining strong health, sanitation and social distancing protocols, the CII report says.The CII report outlines detailed sector-wise protocols for maintaining health and sanitation and social distancing besides guidelines for maintaining the shop floors and other areas used by workers and employees in factories, warehouses, market yards and offices. (ANI)

