Service to Humanity Should Be Our Dharma: Lok Sahha Speaker

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday presided over the national convention of the Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.According to an official release, Birla praised his contribution to Indian culture, philosophy and thought.Referring to the teachings of Guru Ravidas, the Speaker said that he worked for the emancipation and betterment of the oppressed and suppressed sections."Throughout his divine life, Guruji preached for equality and brotherhood in society so that no one goes hungry and no one is left behind," he said. Birla said that his thought and philosophy has stood the test of time and continues to guide and inspire people in everyday lives.Recalling message of Guru Ravidas for peace and brotherhood, the Speaker said: "we must rise above our differences of caste and class and strengthen our inherent unity".He said, "service to humanity must be our dharma". (ANI)

