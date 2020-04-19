Seven Held for Running BPO in Gurugram's Hotel Violating Lockdown Norms

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Seven people have been held for running Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) from a hotel room in Gurugram on Saturday, amid lockdown. Gurugram's cyber crime police team received information that one Saburi TLC Worldwide Services Pvt Ltd was running its BPO services from Radisson Hotel's room in Gurugram, following which police raided the hotel, said police in a press release. The company was running BPO, violating the lockdown that has been imposed across the country in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Company's technical operation head, admin head, CTO and Director, operation head, owner and 80 per cent share holder along with Hotel's Director, Rooms and Revenue and General Manager have been held. A case has been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 51--Disaster Management Act, Section 66 of Information Technology.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

