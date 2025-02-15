Thane, February 15: A man has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from his flat in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided the premises on February 12 and rescued a woman, senior inspector Chetna Chowdhari said. Sex Racket Busted in Raipur: High-Profile Prostitution Ring Uncovered Amid Investigation Into Car Crash Involving Uzbekistan Woman.

She said the accused, Dattaram Sawant (58), was using the flat in the Vartak Nagar area to operate the racket. The official said a case was registered against the accused under section 143(1) (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).

