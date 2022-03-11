Actor Shama Sikander is all set to take a big step with her beau James Milliron.Before exchanging vows with James, Shama recently had a pink-themed bachelorette party with friends. The 'Ye Meri Life Hai' actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding bash. Shama Sikander Poses Like Sunny Leone’s Semi-Nude Picture From Dabboo Ratnani Shoot in Her Recent Photoshoot (View Pic).

Shama looks pretty in a white satin robe with 'bride' written on the back. She also wore a headband which has 'bride' written on it.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Lovely Bridesmaids

Pajama Army

"Finally getting the Bridal vibes.... What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day," she captioned one of the posts.Reportedly, Shama and James' wedding will take place in Goa on March 14.

