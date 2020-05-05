Shops Not Following Social Distancing Norms Will Be Closed: Chandigarh Officials

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Shopkeepers must follow social distancing norms, failing which permission given to open shops will be withdrawn, the administration of the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh said on Tuesday.

“If any shop is found violating , tolerating or encouraging violation of social distancing norms among its customers, the shop will be sealed,” UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.

Parida said all market associations have been asked to make arrangements for hand washing and sanitisers for customers. They can provide thermal scanning if possible, the adviser tweeted.

“In case of violations of social distancing norms, the permission to open a market will be withdrawn,” the officer said in another tweet.

The administration had allowed opening of shops on an odd-even formula from 10 am till 6 pm in the city.

Meanwhile, the administration also decided to exempt book shops from the odd-even formula in the wake of rush of customers.

“Keeping in view the heavy rush of customers in front of book shops, it was decided to allow exemption to book shops from odd-even stipulations,” a statement said..

Thus, they will be able to sell books and stationery on all days. This will help reduce the crowd and congestion in such shops, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)