Actor Shruti Haasan has recovered from COVID-19 and is all set to get back to work. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the actor shared her excitement in a sing-song manner that she will be going back to work today. Shruti Haasan Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actress Gives Health Update on Instagram.

Later, she also posted a carfie, in which she can be seen wearing a black-coloured face mask. She added a sticker that read, "Back to work." Shruti tested positive for COVID-19 on February 27. Kamal Haasan ‘Recovering Well’ From COVID-19, Says Daughter Shruti Haasan as She Expresses Gratitude Towards His Well Wishers.

Check Out Shruti Haasan's Instagram Story:

Shruti Haasan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline.

