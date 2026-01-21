Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

The Indian film industry is abuzz with unconfirmed reports regarding the next instalment of the Salaar franchise. Following the massive global success of the first film, fans have been scouring social media for any hint of when they might see the first footage of the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. While the production house, Hombale Films, has maintained a strategic silence, recent activity online suggests that a significant announcement could be just days away. Is Don Lee Part of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam’? Korean Superstar Hints at Possible Casting As He Re-Shares Poster of Upcoming Sequel.

‘Salaar 2’ Teaser Dropping on January 25?

The latest wave of excitement centres on the upcoming Republic Day weekend. According to reports from 123Telugu, there is strong speculation that an announcement teaser or a special promotional glimpse is scheduled to drop on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The portal suggests that the makers may use the holiday period to re-ignite the hype for the franchise. If the rumours hold true, this would mark the first official video content for the sequel since the original film's release in late 2023. However, it is important to note that no promotional assets have been officially certified or announced by the director, Prashanth Neel.

What Will ‘Salaar Part 2’ Explore?

Helmed by Prashant Neel of theKGF fame, Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire released in the theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie was a huge hit and collected more than INR 600 crore worldwide. The title of the sequel was revealed in the end credits of Salaar.

Salaar Part 2 will delve into how Prabhas' Deva, a member of the Shouryanga clan, becomes an enemy of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Varadha. ‘The RajaSaab’: Makers of Prabhas and Maruthi’s Horror-Comedy Film Add Upside Down Fight Sequence (Watch Video).

Prabhas’ Other Upcoming Projects

Beyond the Salaar franchise, Prabhas maintains one of the most ambitious lineups in Indian cinema. Following the recent release of the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, he is set to rejoin the sets of the period action drama Fauzi this month, followed by the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Kalki 2. Additionally, the actor has locked in a March 2027 release for Spirit, a gritty cop thriller marking his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

