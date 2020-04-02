Singapore Reports Fourth Death Due to Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Singapore, Apr 2 (PTI) Singapore has reported its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country.

The ministry said that a 68-year-old male Indonesian national, who was a Singapore Work Pass holder, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on April 2.

The patient was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 22 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. He had been in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16 and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) since March 26.

The patient, with a history of diabetes and hypertension, developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after seven days in the ICU, said the ministry.

Seven Indian nationals were among 74 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday, the highest daily increase in COVID-19 positive patients in the country. The total number of infections is 1,000.

Twenty of the new cases are imported, with a travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, said the Ministry.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Most of the rest of the 457 confirmed cases, still in hospital, are stable or improving, the ministry said.

A total of 245 cases have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or relocated to community isolation services.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, a total of 932,605 COVID-19 cases have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories with 16,809 deaths reported so far.

