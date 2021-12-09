Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 77th birthday on Wednesday with her daughter Soha Ali Khan and grandchildren Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya. Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures from the birthday celebration at The Pataudi Palace. The pictures also feature Ibrahim Ali Khan trying his hand at caramelizing creme brulee under the guidance of a chef. Sharmila Tagore Turns 77: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan Pour Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For the Veteran Star.

There was also a picture in which Ibrahim was seen bonding with Inaaya at the Pataudi Palace. The snap sees Ibrahim carrying Inaaya in his arms. The post also contained a picture of Sharmila Tagore cutting a chocolate cake while Inaaya reached out to plant a kiss on her cheek. In another snap, the brood could be seen flashing their brightest smiles as they all posed for a happy picture for the camera. Sharmila Tagore Birthday: 5 Style Statements Of The Veteran Actress That Are Still Unmatched.

Check Out Soha Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

Sharing the pictures Soha wrote, "Birthdays with family missed you @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu @saraalikhan95 @kareenakapoorkhan and all the others who aren't on social media - yet!!" she captioned the pictures.Earlier in the day, the veteran actor received wishes from several family members including granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

