Sonowal Thanks FinMin for Presenting ''pro-people'' Budget

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "pro-people and progressive" Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

The Union Budget will provide relief to the lower middle and middle classes, besides boosting the economic momentum in the country by generating employment, Sonowal said during an interaction between Sitharaman and academicians, economists, policy experts and industry representatives.

The chief minister also thanked the Union finance minister for selecting Sivasagar as one of the five iconic sites in the country which would be developed with an onsite museum and tourist amenities.

"Sivasagar was the seat of glorious 600-year Ahom rule that shaped the greater Assamese society," he said.

Sonowal also urged Sitharaman to release the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) refunds for the benefit of the business community of Assam.

