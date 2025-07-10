South Korea Martial Law Case: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Jail for Second Time After Court Issues Arrest Warrant

A court in Seoul on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid and placed him in custody for the second time, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Agency News ANI| Jul 10, 2025 07:45 AM IST
A+
A-
South Korea Martial Law Case: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Jail for Second Time After Court Issues Arrest Warrant
former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (File Image)
  • Festivals
    Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit Wishes, Hymns and Greetings: Send Thoughtful Quotes, Chants, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit Wishes, Hymns and Greetings: Send Thoughtful Quotes, Chants, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors
  • Videos
    Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Pay Respect to Your Mentors Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Pay Respect to Your Mentors
    • Close
    Search

    South Korea Martial Law Case: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Jail for Second Time After Court Issues Arrest Warrant

    A court in Seoul on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid and placed him in custody for the second time, Yonhap News Agency reported.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 10, 2025 07:45 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    South Korea Martial Law Case: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Jail for Second Time After Court Issues Arrest Warrant
    former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (File Image)

    Seoul, July 10: A court in Seoul on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid and placed him in custody for the second time, Yonhap News Agency reported. Senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court, Nam Se-jin, issued the arrest warrant requested by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, citing concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence. Cho Eun-suk's team requested the court to issue an arrest warrant on five key charges, including Yoon's alleged violation of the rights of Cabinet members by calling only a few to a meeting held shortly before he announced martial law on December 3.

    Yoon and his lawyers were present during the hearing and rejected all charges before the former South Korean President was taken to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang to await the decision of the court. Yoon Suk Yeol has been accused of making a false martial law declaration document after December 3 to add legitimacy to his actions and had it signed by South Korea's then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun before discarding it, Yonhap News Agency reported. South Korean Court Approves Arrest of Former President Yoon Suk Yeol over Martial Law Decree.

    The other charges faced by Yoon include his alleged order to the presidential spokesperson for press to distribute false statements denying his intention to destroy the constitutional order through the martial law attempt, his alleged order to the Presidential Security Service to block his detention by investigators in early January and his alleged order to delete call records from secure phones used by three military commanders, Yonhap News Agency reported.

    Yoon has been arrested for the second time. He was arrested for the first time in January, when he was still in office. However, the court later agreed to his request to cancel his arrest and granted his release in March. Earlier in May, Yoon Suk Yeol announced his departure from the People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday and urged voters to support the party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, according to a report from the Yonhap news agency. Yoon's decision followed growing calls within the conservative PPP for him to sever ties with the party. Ex-South Korean Leader Yoon Appears in Seoul Court for Hearing on Possible Arrest Warrant.

    In a Facebook post, Yoon wrote, "I am leaving the People Power Party today," adding, "Although I am leaving the party, I will continue to stand at the forefront to defend freedom and national sovereignty." "Please give your support to Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party. Make sure to cast your vote. Every single vote is a path toward safeguarding this country's freedom, sovereignty and prosperity," he stated.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    martial law South Korea South Korea Martial Law Yoon Suk-yeol
    You might also like
    Carbon Dioxide to Alcohol Conversion: South Korean Scientists Develop New Electrochemical Technique Which Transforms CO2 Into Allyl Alcohol, Check Details
    Science

    Carbon Dioxide to Alcohol Conversion: South Korean Scientists Develop New Electrochemical Technique Which Transforms CO2 Into Allyl Alcohol, Check Details

    Seoul, July 10: A court in Seoul on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid and placed him in custody for the second time, Yonhap News Agency reported. Senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court, Nam Se-jin, issued the arrest warrant requested by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, citing concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence. Cho Eun-suk's team requested the court to issue an arrest warrant on five key charges, including Yoon's alleged violation of the rights of Cabinet members by calling only a few to a meeting held shortly before he announced martial law on December 3.

    Yoon and his lawyers were present during the hearing and rejected all charges before the former South Korean President was taken to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang to await the decision of the court. Yoon Suk Yeol has been accused of making a false martial law declaration document after December 3 to add legitimacy to his actions and had it signed by South Korea's then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun before discarding it, Yonhap News Agency reported. South Korean Court Approves Arrest of Former President Yoon Suk Yeol over Martial Law Decree.

    The other charges faced by Yoon include his alleged order to the presidential spokesperson for press to distribute false statements denying his intention to destroy the constitutional order through the martial law attempt, his alleged order to the Presidential Security Service to block his detention by investigators in early January and his alleged order to delete call records from secure phones used by three military commanders, Yonhap News Agency reported.

    Yoon has been arrested for the second time. He was arrested for the first time in January, when he was still in office. However, the court later agreed to his request to cancel his arrest and granted his release in March. Earlier in May, Yoon Suk Yeol announced his departure from the People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday and urged voters to support the party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, according to a report from the Yonhap news agency. Yoon's decision followed growing calls within the conservative PPP for him to sever ties with the party. Ex-South Korean Leader Yoon Appears in Seoul Court for Hearing on Possible Arrest Warrant.

    In a Facebook post, Yoon wrote, "I am leaving the People Power Party today," adding, "Although I am leaving the party, I will continue to stand at the forefront to defend freedom and national sovereignty." "Please give your support to Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party. Make sure to cast your vote. Every single vote is a path toward safeguarding this country's freedom, sovereignty and prosperity," he stated.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    martial law South Korea South Korea Martial Law Yoon Suk-yeol
    You might also like
    Carbon Dioxide to Alcohol Conversion: South Korean Scientists Develop New Electrochemical Technique Which Transforms CO2 Into Allyl Alcohol, Check Details
    Science

    Carbon Dioxide to Alcohol Conversion: South Korean Scientists Develop New Electrochemical Technique Which Transforms CO2 Into Allyl Alcohol, Check Details
    SK Telecom To Be Fined by South Korean Government for Delayed Data Breach Report Affecting 25 Million Users
    Technology

    SK Telecom To Be Fined by South Korean Government for Delayed Data Breach Report Affecting 25 Million Users
    BTS Is Back! K-Pop Supergroup Reunites for First OT7 Live in 3 Years, Teases New Album Release in Spring 2026 and World Tour (Watch Videos)
    Korean

    BTS Is Back! K-Pop Supergroup Reunites for First OT7 Live in 3 Years, Teases New Album Release in Spring 2026 and World Tour (Watch Videos)
    PUBG Battlegrounds Maker Krafton To Acquire Japan’s ADK for USD 516 Million To Boost New Opportunities in Global Content Industry
    Technology

    PUBG Battlegrounds Maker Krafton To Acquire Japan’s ADK for USD 516 Million To Boost New Opportunities in Global Content Industry

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    glen industries ipo gmp
    2000+K+ searches
    nashville vs d.c. united
    200+K+ searches
    vancouver vs valour
    200+K+ searches
    joão pedro chelsea
    1000+K+ searches
    today special
    1000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    ISS

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    glen industries ipo gmp
    2000+K+ searches
    nashville vs d.c. united
    200+K+ searches
    vancouver vs valour
    200+K+ searches
    joão pedro chelsea
    1000+K+ searches
    today special
    1000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results