Southern Army Commander Welcomes SC Verdict on Permanent Commission to Women in Army

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Southern Army Commander Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, saying they have been part of the force for the past 30 years."The women have been part of the Indian Army for the past 30 years since 1993. We welcome this decision of the Supreme Court," the Army Commander said while addressing a press conference here.In a landmark judgment restoring the rights of women Army officers, the top court ruled that the permanent commission (PC) will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)