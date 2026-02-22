New Delhi, February 22: Air India has cancelled several long-haul flights to the United States following reports of a severe winter storm impacting the East Coast. The cancellations, affecting routes to New York (JFK) and Newark (EWR), come as aviation authorities in the U.S. warn of hazardous flying conditions and heavy snow accumulation. Simultaneously, the airline faced domestic operational challenges as a technical snag grounded a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for several hours.

The airline confirmed the cancellation of flights operating from Delhi and Mumbai to New York and Newark scheduled for late Sunday and early Monday. According to a spokesperson, the decision was made to ensure passenger safety as "Extreme Weather Conditions" led to the closure of runways or reduced capacity at major U.S. hubs. Air India Flight AI2744 Skids off Mumbai Airport Runway Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Passengers booked on these services have been offered full refunds or the option to rebook on the next available flights without additional charges. Air India stated it is closely monitoring the situation and will resume operations once the U.S. National Weather Service provides clearance for safe landings.

Technical Snag Grounds Bengaluru-Bound Flight

While weather impacted international schedules, a technical issue caused significant disruption on a domestic route. Flight AI 506, scheduled to depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for Bengaluru, was delayed by over five hours after engineers detected a mechanical fault during pre-flight checks.

Frustrated passengers reportedly staged protests at the boarding gate, citing a lack of timely communication from the airline staff. Air India later issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience, noting that an alternative aircraft was eventually deployed to complete the journey. Air India Flight AI466 Returns to Nagpur After Bird-Hit, All Passengers Safe.

Industry-Wide Impact of the Storm

The winter storm in the United States has not only affected Air India but has led to thousands of flight cancellations globally. Major American carriers, including United and Delta, have also suspended operations in the Northeast corridor.

Aviation experts suggest that even after the storm passes, a "knock-on effect" is likely to persist for several days. This occurs as aircraft and crews are displaced from their scheduled rotations, leading to further delays in international flight networks.

Guidance for Travelers

Air India has advised all passengers traveling to North America over the next 48 hours to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline has activated dedicated helplines and enhanced its social media response team to assist those affected by the cancellations.

Relevant background information indicates that February often sees such disruptions due to "Nor’easters"—powerful storm systems that track along the East Coast. For Air India, which operates one of the largest non-stop fleets between India and the U.S., such weather events represent a recurring logistical challenge during the winter season.

