Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal Faces Defeat in Quarterfinals

Barcelona [Spain], Feb 21 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday faced defeat at the hands of Thailands' Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals of Spain Masters.Nehwal lost to Ongbamrungphan 20-22, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.In the first game, both players gave each other tough fought but Ongbamrungphan kept her nerves as she took the game 22-20. Thai shuttler repeated the performance and sealed the match 21-19.Earlier in the second-round match, Nehwal outclassed Ukraine's Maria Ulitina 21-10, 21-19 in the tournament.On the other hand, Sameer Verma on Thursday progressed to the quarters of the tournament after defeating Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-14, 16-21, 21-15. (ANI)

