Specific Services Related to Agri-produce Marketing, Anganwadi Workers, AYUSH Exempt from Lockdown Restrictions: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Home Ministry said on Thursday that specific services exempt under lockdown restrictions broadly relate to direct marketing of agricultural produce, food and nutrition support and medical services and drug manufacturing."In the communication to states, specific services exempt under lockdown restrictions are - direct marketing of agricultural produce, food and nutrition support to children, women, lactating mothers by anganwadi workers and medical services and drug manufacturing under AYUSH category" a Home Ministry release said. It said that the Union Home Secretary has written to states specifying the details of such services being exempted in response to queries being raised with regard to exemption of specific services under the consolidated guidelines on lockdown measures. (ANI)

