New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 kicked off in spectacular fashion on Thursday with Manipur Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh starting their campaign with victories in their respective matches that took place at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Gujarat 3-0 in the first match of the tournament. Thoudam Suchitra Devi (6'), Team Captain Mutum Priya Devi (19'), and Kangjam Silvia Chanu (21') scored for Manipur Hockey and sealed their victory, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The second match of the day saw Hockey Punjab draw with Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3-3. After a quiet first half, Kuppa Tulasi (34', 40') scored a brace followed by a goal from Team Captain Bommu Ankitha (50') to put Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the lead. Tanu Rani (49'), Sanna (51'), and Sharanjit Kaur (56') scored a goal each to rescue a point for Hockey Punjab in the last quarter of the game.13th

Meanwhile, Hockey Chandigarh registered a comprehensive 25-0 win against Goans Hockey in the third match of the day. Supriya (7', 27', 28', 35', 39', 40', 46', 57') netted eight goals to end the game as top scorer, while Tamanna scored six goals (2', 21', 43', 49', 58', 60') for Hockey Chandigarh. Moreover, Skipper Anjali found the back of the net five times (13', 17', 18', 20', 60') and Pooja scored four goals (3, 29, 52', 59'), while Vedangi Vyas (24') and Payal (34') were also on the scoresheet.

Also, later in the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Kerala Hockey in the fourth and last match of the day. (ANI)

