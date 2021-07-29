Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases, including three athletes, the highest one-day figures so far.

The fresh additions took the total number of Games-related cases to 193.

Out of the 24, six are Games-concerned personnel and 15 are contractors, besides the three athletes.

The highest-ever Olympics-related cases came a day after both Japan and Tokyo's COVID-19 infection numbers hit all-time highs of 9,583 and 3,177 respectively.

On Wednesday, 16 Olympics-related cases were reported but none were athletes and none were staying in the Games Village.

The total number of cases in the Games village currently stands at 23.

The organisers had said 38,484 people from abroad had entered Japan for the Games till Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)