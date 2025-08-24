Mackay [Australia], August 24: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the third ODI at Mackay on Sunday. Australia won the T20Is 2-1, while South Africa has a great chance to clean sweep Australia for the first time in an ODI bilateral series at home.

"We are going to bat first. Looks like a really good wicket, and hopefully we can put on a good score. Sean Abbott comes in for Josh Hazlewood. Connolly comes in for Hardie," Mitchell Marsh said after winning the toss.

"Would have been nice to bat, looks a bit dry. Hopefully, it spins during the day. Three changes for us. We want to be at our best," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said.

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

AUS vs SA 2025 ODI Series Full Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly.

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius. (ANI)

