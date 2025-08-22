The South Africa national cricket team secured a dominating 84-run victory against the Australia national cricket team in the second ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22. With this victory, the Proteas have clinched the three-match ODI series and taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with one more game to go. This was also South Africa's fifth consecutive victory against Australia in ODI cricket. Batting first, Matthew Breetzke top-scored with 88 runs, and Tristan Stubbs played a superb knock of 74 runs. With the ball, leg-spinner Adam Zampa bagged a three-wicket haul. In response, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis played a fighting knock of 87 runs. However, his knock went in vain after South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi produced a match-winning spell with the ball. The right-arm pacer bagged a five-wicket haul in just 8.4 overs as the Proteas thrashed the hosts. Marnus Labuschagne Fails Again! Pacer Lungi Ngidi Removes Australian Batter Cheaply During AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

South Africa Beat Australia By 84 Runs in the Second ODI

South Africa has won its fifth consecutive ODI series against Australia, with one game still to play. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cBGmWBCRR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

