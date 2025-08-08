Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Day 1 of the 4th Sub-Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships kicked off with an action-packed session at Galgotias University, Greater Noida, on Thursday.

Over 80 bouts were contested as India's youngest boxing talents stepped into the ring full of energy and determination, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The Sub-Junior Nationals stand as a crucial pillar in India's grassroots boxing ecosystem, offering young athletes a national platform to test their mettle and rise through the ranks. The BFI remains deeply committed to nurturing talent from the ground up, ensuring that opportunities, exposure, and structured competition are available across all age groups.

With initiatives like these, BFI is building a robust pipeline of future champions. Haryana (Girls) and Services Sports Control Board (Boys) enter as the defending champions, setting a high benchmark for this season's contenders.

In the girls' section, boxers like Hitaish Nahar (HP), Garima (HAR), and Naomi Kom (Manipur) impressed with dominant wins. Clean sweeps by Maanyata Chettri (SIK) and Lavanya Patil (Goa) caught the eye, while walkovers helped Vaidehi Chaudhari (GUJ) and Ekampreet Kaur (SSCB) advance.

Among the boys, strong performances came from the likes of Aryan Shekhawat (RAJ), Rehan Ansari (BIH), and Anmol Sharma (HP), who won their bouts with control and confidence, the BFI press release added.

The championship continues till August 13, with young boxers from every corner of India vying for pride, medals, and a place on the national radar. (ANI)

