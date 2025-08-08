WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: After an entertaining T20I series, action in the ongoing Pakistan tour of West Indies shifts to WI vs PAK ODIs 2025, with the first match taking place on August 8 in Trinidad. The WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, and will see the return of stalwarts like Babar Azam, Maseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Romario Shepherd, and Evin Lewis, having missed T20Is. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025, Trinidad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for West Indies vs Pakistan 50-Over Cricket Match at Brian Lara Stadium

The WI vs PAK ODI series will kick off preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, which will see the top eight in the ICC Rankings gain automatic qualification for the tournament. Pakistan currently sits comfortably at fourth position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings; however, the West Indies are in ninth place and will need to move up the standings.

WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Brandon King (WI), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK)

All-Rounders: Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Gudakesh Motie (WI)

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK)

WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Romario Shepherd (vc)

WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Brandon King (WI), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Gudakesh Motie (WI), Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).