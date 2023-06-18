Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): The triple jump athlete Akhilesh from Karnataka twisted his ankle during the men's triple jump final at the 62nd Interstate Senior Athletics Championship 2023 on Saturday.

Akhilesh was badly injured after landing awkwardly on his feet at the Kalinga Stadium, twisting his ankle.

Also Read | Moeen Ali Fined 25 Per Cent of Match Fee for Spraying Drying Agent On Bowling Hand During Eng vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 2.

He was quickly admitted to the nearest Hospital. Now he will undergo surgery on Sunday as advised by Doctors.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department has announced to bear all the medical expenses of the athlete. They have also ensured giving the best treatment in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Become First-Ever Indian Pair to Win BWF Super 1000 Title, Achieve Feat With Victory in Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final.

Akhilesh is expected to get discharged in 4-5 days but he may take a few weeks to a month to fully recover as apprised by medical doctors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)