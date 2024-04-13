Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed the young Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jake Fraser-McGurk for his marvellous innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Jake Fraser-McGurk went on to score a magnificent fifty on his IPL debut game at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The young Australian opener scored 55 runs in 35 balls which was laced with five maximums and two boundaries in his innings. He scored runs at a strike rate of 157.14.

The former cricketer asserted Fraser-McGurk plays fast bowling "extremely well."

"Prithvi (Shaw) played decently and then came Jake Fraser-McGurk. The first scoring shot was a six. Jake played well. He hits fast bowling extremely well. He has a lot of power and might get stuck against spin at some stage. I feel Lucknow missed a trick. They should have bowled a lot slower. Krunal Pandya was bowling bouncers to him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old further spoke about Rishabh Pant. He said that when Pant plays the scoop shot it gladdens his heart.

"We should also talk about Rishabh Pant today because he came to bat early and scored runs. When he falls and plays the scoop shot, it gladdens my heart. When he hits fours and sixes, it seems like he has fallen himself but uplifted the team. That means Rishabh Pant is back," the commentator added.

Recapping the match, Delhi Capitals made history with a six-wicket win as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time failed to defend a target of more than 160 on their home turf in the Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) lifted themselves off the bottom of the table as they almost effortlessly chased down 168 with eleven balls to spare. It is their second win in the tournament and they have now moved to ninth position on the points table.

Despite a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan that helped LSG put up a competitive total, DC had all the answers with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant hitting the ball sweetly.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance in his comeback match where the spinner grabbed three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 20 runs. (ANI)

