New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Ad-hoc Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday announced the dates for the trials of the selection of Indian wrestlers for the upcoming Asian Championships and Olympic Games qualifiers.

The trials will take place on March 10 and 11 and will be organized by the Ad-hoc Committee. For men wrestlers the Freestyle and Greco-Roman trials will be held at the Sports Authority of India, Sonipat. While, for the women wrestlers trials will be held at NIS Patiala. The Asian Wrestling Championships will be held from April 11 to 16, while, Asian Olympic Qualifiers will be held from April 19 to 21.

"The trials for the selection of Indian wrestlers for the upcoming Asian Championships and Olympic Games qualifiers will take place on March 10th and 11th, 2024, to be organized by the ad-hoc committee. These trials will be held at SAI Sonipat for men wrestlers (Freestyle & Greco Roman), and at NIS Patiala for women Wrestlers," the Ad-hoc committee stated in a press release.

"Trials will be held across all 30 weight categories. The Olympic weight category's winner will represent India at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers (April 19-21, 2024) and World Olympic Qualifiers (May 9-12, 2024). Due to the close proximity of the Asian Wrestling Championships (April 11-16, 2024) and Asian Olympic Qualifiers, the runners-up in Olympic weight categories will represent India at the Asian Championships. Additionally, winners in non-Olympic weight categories will represent India at the Asian Championships," the Ad-hoc committee further added.

The Ad-hoc Committee further revealed that Antim Panghal who has already secured the Paris Olympics quota will "receive a direct entry to participate in the 2024 Asian Championships."

"Once Indian wrestlers secure a quota either at the Asian Olympic Qualifier or World Olympic Qualifier, the quota winner will face a challenger on 5th June 2024. To determine the challenger, a trial will be held on 31st May, where only the top 4 wrestlers in 53 Kg WW and the top 3 wrestlers in other categories (where India has won a quota ) emerging from the trials on March 10-11 will play. These challengers will play in the Nordic format and the winner of this will get to wrestle against the quota winner to determine who will represent the country at the Paris Olympics," the press release concluded. (ANI)

