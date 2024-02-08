New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Ad-hoc Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) postponed the U20 and U15 freestyle, greco-roman and women's national wrestling championships in Gwalior.

"The 2023 U20 & U15 Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championship is scheduled at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education Racecourse Road, LNUPE Campus, Shakti Nagar, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from 11th to 17th February 2024," Ad-hoc Committee stated in a press release.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Reportedly Training With Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Kiran More Academy in Baroda.

The committee stated that due to the short time, the state representatives were unable to prepare and asked to postpone the competition.

"Representations from some state wrestling associations have been received to reschedule the U20 & U15 National Wrestling Championship. They have urged that in such a short duration of time, they are unable to send the teams as trials for the same have not been conducted till date. Also they are facing problems in necessary arrangements like travelling, playing kit etc," it added.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Leave Extended, Star Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Test Matches in Rajkot and Ranchi Against England: Report.

The statement added that the committee will announce the new dates soon.

"Adhoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India is of the opinion that their problem are genuine and have decided to postpone the U20 & U15 National Wrestling Championship, scheduled at Gwalior from 11th-17th February, 2024. Once decided, revised schedule and location, if any for organising the U20 & U15 Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championship will be advised," it further added.

India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, emotional Sakshi Malik broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Later, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat also returned their government honours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)