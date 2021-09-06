Ahus (Sweden), Sep 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a rollercoaster final round, carding an even par 72 to finish a creditable Tied-12th at the Creekhouse Ladies Open here.

Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, had a wild ride with five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey for another even par 72 on Sunday evening.

With earlier rounds of 74-73-72, she totalled 3-over and was Tied for 12th place, close on the heels of her Tied-10th finish at Skafto Open last week.

Tvesa Malik had missed the cut earlier in the week.

Maja Stark held her nerve on the final day to claim a four-shot victory and secure her first LET title in just her third event. The 21-year-old, who only turned professional last month, continued to play some excellent shots throughout the day and carded a final round score of one under 71 to finish with an overall score of nine under.

It was a Swedish one-two at Kristianstad Golf Club, with Stark's compatriot Linn Grant claiming a second successive second-placed finish after a final round score of one under 71 saw her finish on five under overall.

Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul continued her impressive run of form this year to claim a tenth top-ten finish of the season.

Sitting a shot behind Thitikul were Carmen Alonso, Christine Wolf and Lydia Hall, who shared the fourth spot after registering a final score of two under from their four rounds. All three players claimed their highest finish of the season after a strong showing on Swedish soil.

