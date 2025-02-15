Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 15 (ANI): Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs, making their first appearance on the Ladies European Tour, got off to decent starts at PIF Saudi Ladies International. Aditi, who opened her season on the LPGA, shot 3-under 69 while Pranavi playing her first event of the new year, carded 2-under 70. Both had four birdies each but Aditi, placed T-20, dropped just one bogey, while Pranavi, placed T-32, had two, as per a release from Ladies European Tour.

It was a damp morning with rain falling at the start of the rounds at Riyadh Golf Club, but it dried up in the middle of the round before the rain started again towards the end of the day.

The other two Indians in the field were way behind as Tvesa Malik shot 73 and was T-75 and Diksha Dagar, one of the only two Indians to have tasted victory on the LET, shot 75 and was T-95.

Aditi, teeing off from the tenth, had an early bogey on the 11th, but then birdied four times - on the 13th, 15th, first and second.

Pranavi opened with a birdie on the tenth but dropped shots on the 11th and 17th. She then picked birdies on second, fourth and the fifth.

It was not a great start for Tvesa, who had two birdies on the 17th and the ninth, after teeing off from the tenth. Diksha, two-time winner on the LET, had two birdies, one bogey and a quadruple bogey on the Par-3 eighth.

She leads the Individual after an opening round of 65 (-7).

In the Individual competition, Korea's Somi Lee fired an opening round of 65 to lead the Individual competition by one stroke on the first day. (ANI)

