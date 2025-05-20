Suhl (Germany), May 20 (PTI) Adriyan Karmakar opened India's medal account at the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Tuesday with a silver on debut in the 50m rifle prone event, ensuring a positive start for the country in the prestigious tournament.

The 20-year-old junior 3P national champion aggregated 626.7 after 60 shots and missed out on gold by just 0.3 points to Sweden's Jesper Johansson.

Also Read | CSK vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First.

USA's Griffin Lake won the bronze with 624.6.

Adriyan, who has earlier represented India juniors at the world championships but never in a world cup, shot confidently and was one of the earliest participants to finish. His effort was also a junior national record in the event.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Among other Indians in the fray, 15-year-old Rohit Kanyan finished 12th with a score of 620.2, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare shot 614.4 to end in 35th place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)