Yaounde [Cameroon], February 6 (ANI): Cameroon came back from three goals down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties to win bronze following a 3-3 stalemate at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The hosts showed character to claim third place in an absorbing match against the Stallions of AFCON: Cameroon come from behind to claim bronze at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

Experienced Ambroise Oyongo scored the decisive penalty to win it after Ibrahim Blati Toure his spot for Kamou Malo's side. The two sides came into the match after losing their semi-final matches and they showed zeal to fight for the bronze medal.

The Stallions weathered the early Cameroonian dominance to break the deadlock through Steve Yago on 24 minutes. The enterprising midfielder stormed into the Indomitable Lions box to volley past Onana from Issa Kabore's delivery. Burkina Faso's Abdoul Tapsoba was played through on goal but Onana was quick off his line to clear as the Stallions grew in confidence.

They doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Andre Onana bundled into his own goal Issa Kabore's cross to stun the Olembe Stadium and give Burkina Faso a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Cameroon coach Antonio Da Concecao made changes introducing captain and talisman Vincent Aboubakar as they chase the match. Djibril Ouattara added salt to the Indomitable Lions wounds when he headed in Bertrand Traore's cross five minutes after the restart to give Burkina Faso a 3-0 advantage.

The hosts had to wait until 19 minutes from to pull on back and start their incredible comeback. Stephane Bahoken volleyed in from close range to reduce the deficit after 71 minutes.

Three minutes later Ekambi forced a save from Soufiane Ouedraogo when he cut in from the left to fire towards goal. Vincent Aboubakar made it 3-2 when he slotted from the back post five minutes from time following a mistake by Soufiane Ouedraogo to register his seventh goal of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021. The Al Nassr striker still had time to add to his tally three minutes from to complete the comeback for Cameroon.

Aboubakar latched on to Ouedraogo's dropped ball to score his eighth goal and forced the match to penalties. Cameroon made no mistakes from the spot as they converted all five kicks while Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Blati Toure missed his spot kick as the Indomitable Lions finished third and win bronze in the tournament. (ANI)

