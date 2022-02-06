Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal, Pakistan Pacer Suspended from PSL 2022 and International Cricket.

Both the teams have made an underwhelming start to the new PSL season and will be looking to put a string of results together. Karachi Kings are at the bottom of the team standings and are the only team in the league yet to record a win following losses in their opening four matches. Meanwhile, Islamabad United are coming off a second defeat in four matches and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).