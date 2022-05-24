Kabul (Afghanistan) [India], May 24 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board selection committee has named the ODI and T20I squads for the national side's tour of Zimbabwe which will start from June 4 onwards.

"From the 16 players who were part of the ODI series against Bangladesh in February, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been left out, while the slow left-arm spinner Zia ur Rahman Akbar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup, has been added to the 16-man squad. The left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and the right-arm fast bowler Nijat Masoud have been named as reserves," said an official statement from Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Likewise, from the 16 players who were part of the squad for T20I series against Bangladesh in March 2022, Ihsanullah Jannat and Noor Ahmad have replaced Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 16-member side. The left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan and the left-arm fast bowler Sayed Ahmad Shirzad have been named as reserves.

The series will take place in Zimbabwe from June 4 to June 14. The three T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I rankings, whereas three ODI matches will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

ODI Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar

Reserves: Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masoud

T20I Squad

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Zahir Khan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad

The ODI series will go on from June 4 to June 9 while the T20I series will kick off from June 11 to June 14. (ANI)

