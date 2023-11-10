Ahmedabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in their must-win World Cup match here on Friday.

The Proteas have brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen, who have been rested.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About SA vs AFG CWC Match in Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan, who are chasing an i

mprobable semifinal spot, are unchanged.

Also Read | South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SA vs AFG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)