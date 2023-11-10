England will go head-to-head against Pakistan in what is going to be the final game of the group stage for both teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This will be the game number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan will be looking for a miracle so that they can make their way up to the semi-final spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is going to be a tough contest for both England and Pakistan. Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After New Zealand’s Big Win Over Sri Lanka

England did manage to win their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which was against the Netherlands. England did attain a comfortable victory by 160 runs. If England manages to win the game against Pakistan they will surely be able to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-final spot if they can beat England by a huge margin. Pakistan too was able to win their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they defeated New Zealand and the match ended up in DLS method due to rain.

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in ODIs

England and Pakistan have played each other 91 times in the ODI format, out of which England has won 56 matches and Pakistan has only won 32 games. Three of the games ended up in a no-result contest.

England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Ben Stokes Dawid Malan Chris Woakes Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam

England vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The ENG vs PAK match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the England vs Pakistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. Virender Sehwag Reacts After New Zealand’s Win Over Sri Lanka Puts Pakistan on Brink of Group-Stage Elimination in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C)(Wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babr Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmad, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf

