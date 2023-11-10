South Africa will be playing Australia in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup and hence their last group game against Afghanistan is more of a practice contest ahead of the big test. The Proteas were thumped by the Indians at Eden Gardens which was an anticlimax considering how brilliant they looked prior to that defeat. Batting second has been a problem for the team and they look a completely different side in comparison to when they put a target on board. Opponents, Afghanistan need a 438-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium this evening to advance which is not possible. But they came close to beating the Australians in the last game and have largely been brilliant on the field. South Africa versus Afghanistan will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 pm IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Ibrahim Zadran scored a brilliant century against the mighty Aussies for Afghanistan and he is one player that has scored consistently for them. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah are the other batters that can cause problems for South Africa. The bowling has been tidy as well and was only undone by the Glenn Maxwell storm that could have failed any unit on that day.

Andile Phehlukwayo is set to feature for South Africa and will likely replace Lungi Ngidi in the playing eleven. Gerald Coetzee is another player who could make a comeback in the team with the pitch offering something to pacers. Quinton de Kock got out for a low score against India but he has been a class act in the World Cup.

When is South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa and Afghanistan lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 10. The SA vs AFG match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the SA vs AFG match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For NZ vs SA live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the SA vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). The toss will play a key role in this game with Afghanistan hoping to bat first here. In terms of squad quality, there is a bit of gulf in class but we should see a good game of cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).