Brisbane, Nov 1 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Both teams have made one change each. While Gulbadin Naib comes in place of Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan, Chamika Karunaratne makes way for Pramod Madushan in the Sri Lankan playing xi.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

