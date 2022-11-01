Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be aiming for a win when they face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 encounter. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) at 09:30 am IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the ZIM vs NED head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Zimbabwe have had a successful T20 World Cup 2022 campaign so far and are in with a chance to make it to the semifinals. A win in this fixture will see them move level on points with leaders South Africa. The minnows will be aiming to keep pressure on the favourites in the group while the Netherlands are still searching for their first win of the Super 12 stage.

ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the ZIM vs NED match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ZIM vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other four times in the T20Is. Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are level in their head-to-head in this format as they have registered two victories each. Zimbabwe Stuns Pakistan in Low-Scoring Thriller, See How Fans React on Twitter to This Nail-Biting Clash in T20 World Cup 2022.

ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Sikandar Raza (ZIM) Wesley Madhvere (ZIM) Max O'Dowd (NED) Scott Edwards (NED)

ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

ZIM Likely Playing 11: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

NED Likely Playing 11: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).