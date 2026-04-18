New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The AFI (Athletics Federation of India) panel will closely monitor and ensure good quality synthetic tracks are laid in the country in the near future, says Adille Sumariwalla.

Sumariwalla, former president of AFI and vice president of World Athletics, says the AFI panel will certify newly laid tracks in the country in the future, according to a release.

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"Certification of all newly laid synthetic tracks will be issued by the AFI in the future. This was one of the key agenda items discussed during the just-concluded AFI Annual General Meeting held in Kohima, Nagaland," Sumariwalla said during a virtual media interaction on Saturday.

World Athletics--the global governing body of track and field--says Sumariwalla had flagged the issue of not-so-good quality tracks being laid in India last year on the sidelines of the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan.

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"This is the main reason AFI had to step in to ensure good quality material is used in the future. The work of laying new synthetic tracks should also be given to reputed vendors."

According to Sumariwalla, it has come to notice that several synthetic tracks across the country are not of good quality. "Since there is no proper monitoring, it is alleged that sub-standard material is being used, which is mainly responsible for a short lifespan of the track," Sumariwalla points out.

A one-time SRY gene test for athletes competing in the female category in all competitions sanctioned by World Athletics was also on the agenda during the AGM in Nagaland. The AFI, in coordination with World Athletics, is in the process of conducting a one-time SRY gene test for athletes competing in the female category.

"It's an expensive test (SRY Gene Test). Therefore, AFI will financially support the athletes," says Sumariwalla. "The AFI will also closely monitor the testing procedure (SRY gene test) to avoid impersonation."

The new World Athletics regulation (SRY gene test) came into force at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships. "The procedure of the SRY gene test has started in India," says Sumariwalla.

Indian athletics contingent's preparation for the Glasgow Commonwealth and Japan's Asian Games was also discussed during the AGM in Kohima. "Safeguarding individual athletes and sponsors was also one of the key notes discussed during the AGM in Nagaland," says Sumariwalla. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)