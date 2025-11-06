Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): One of the founding franchises in the Women's Premier League (WPL), UP Warriorz are looking to hit a reboot for Season 4 of the tournament.

Ahead of the WPL Mega Auction, the franchise, under the new coach Abhishek Nayar, has retained only the dynamic young Shweta Sehrawat from the uncapped Indian category, as per a release from UP Warriorz.

Amongst released players from UP, there are several big names: Skipper Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and Alana King.

The UP Warriorz, who have always been one of the more entertaining teams in the competition, have also produced some scintillating performances over the last three years. However, with the results not always going UP Warriorz's way, the team changed tracks and appointed Abhishek Nayar as the head coach, the first Indian head coach in the WPL at that point, with an eye on shaping a new era for the franchise.

The UP Warriorz, who qualified for the playoffs of the WPL in the inaugural season, will enter the mega auction with 4 RTMs available, which can be exercised for the players from their 2025 player roster. The UP Warriorz are poised to approach the auction with a clear vision to build a balanced and competitive team that reflects the franchise's values and ambitions for the upcoming season.

Speaking on the development, head coach Abhishek Nayar said, "The UP Warriorz have had some tremendous players in the past seasons, but as we enter a new cycle in the WPL, it is essential to make a fresh start. This does not in any way close the doors for our players to come back to the set-up, and we are working on this with a new plan, and we are confident that the WPL Mega Auction will help us restructure our squad in a way that benefits the UP Warriorz."

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said, "This decision marks a fresh beginning for us as we prepare for the new season. The size of our purse and the Right to Match mechanism allows us to plan strategically and also gives our Head Coach, Abhishek Nayar, the flexibility of building the most appropriate combination that would allow us to compete for the title." (ANI)

