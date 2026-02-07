Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic second title win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, Smriti Mandhana’s mother, Smita Mandhana, has sparked a social media frenzy. The buzz follows a now-deleted Instagram post directed at music composer Palash Muchhal. RCB-W Win WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals Women Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat in Finals.

The interaction, which went viral before being removed, offered a rare and pointed glimpse into the aftermath of the high-profile split between the Indian captain and the musician.

A Celebratory Roast

The social media stir began shortly after Mandhana led RCB to victory, claiming the Player of the Match award in a six-wicket win. Amid the nationwide celebrations, Smita Mandhana’s activity on Instagram caught the eye of eagle-eyed fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

Smriti Mandhana’s Instagram Post After RCB’s WPL 2026 Win

While the Mandhana family usually maintains a private profile, the decision to share a post mocking Muchhal suggests lingering tensions following the couple’s public breakup last year.

Smriti Mandhana's Mom Re-Share Meme on Palash Muchhal

The highlight of the controversy involved Smita Mandhana re-sharing a viral meme that featured Palash Muchhal wearing a Delhi Capitals (DC) jersey—the team RCB defeated in the final. The meme included the caption: “So this is how Smriti saw DC’s players during yesterday's match?”

Did Smriti Mandhana’s Mom Smita Mandhana Mock Palash Muchhal After RCB’s WPL 2026 Victory?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Window (@film.window)

By re-posting the image, which poked fun at the musician as an "opponent" or a target of Mandhana’s focus, Smita appeared to endorse the fan-driven "roast." The post was deleted shortly after, but screenshots continue to circulate across X and Instagram.

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Controversy

The tension stems from the abrupt end of Smriti and Palash’s relationship in late 2025. The duo was scheduled to marry in Sangli on November 23, but the wedding was called off at the last minute. While the families initially cited health issues for the postponement, rumours of Muchhal allegedly cheating surfaced shortly after. Palash Muchhal Beaten Up by Smriti Mandhana’s Cricketer Friends? Composer’s Lawyer Responds to INR 40 Lakh Fraud and Cheating Claims.

Last month, the situation escalated legally when Muchhal initiated action against a producer for public allegations regarding the split. Despite the personal drama, Mandhana has remained focused on her game, cementing her legacy with her second WPL trophy as captain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).