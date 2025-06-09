Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) announces the remarkable success of Indian athletes at the 2025 World Pickleball Championship Korea, held from June 5-8 at the Seogwipo Tennis Centre, Jeju-do.

The prestigious Tier 3 tournament, organised by Pickleball Global, saw over 230 top-tier players from across Asia--including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, and Singapore--compete for top honours, as per a press release from AIPA.

In a standout performance, Kuldip Mahajan stole the spotlight by securing two Gold Medals--in the Men's Doubles 19-plus category with Ryan Iam from Hong Kong, and in the Mixed Doubles 19-plus category with Vrushali Thakare. India's winning streak continued with Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma bagging a Silver Medal in Men's Singles 19-plus, while Vrushali Thakare added another Silver to her tally in the Women's Doubles 19-plus category alongside Angie Bong from Indonesia.

In a press release by AIPA, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said, "It is truly heartening to witness our athletes rise to the occasion and deliver such world-class performances on an international stage. These victories are not just medals--they are milestones in India's growing stature in the global pickleball community. We are proud of our champions who continue to put Indian pickleball on the world map with grit, grace, and excellence." (ANI)

