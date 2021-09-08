Wantage [United Kingdom], September 8 (ANI): Alex Albon will return to the Formula 1 grid after securing a deal to race with Williams. Albon will join Nicholas Latifi to form the British team's driver line-up for the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Albon has fulfilled reserve and test driver duties for Red Bull this season after losing his race seat to Sergio Perez. However, the two-time podium finisher has been pushing for a racing return outside the Red Bull family for several months, after it became clear a seat at the works team or AlphaTauri wasn't possible.

With Mercedes announcing they were promoting their protege George Russell to the works team, the path was clear for Williams to confirm their plans with Albon taking his seat after Red Bull released him from his current contract -- though they said they still have "future options" on him.

A Red Bull spokesperson told F1.com: "We have released Alex to become a Williams Racing driver in 2022 but retain a relationship with him that includes future options."

Nicholas remains at the team for a fourth consecutive season, his third as a race driver. He has also continued to impress in his first three seasons with Williams, contributing to the team's improved performance with his detailed feedback and motivating approach. The 26-year-old scored his first points in this year's Hungarian Grand Prix, before adding to his tally at the Belgian Grand Prix. (ANI)

