Poland would face England in a FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifier match at the National Stadium Warsaw on September 9, Thursday. The match has a scheduled start of 12:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). England have been on a roll in their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign as they have won all five of their matches so far and have looked the team to beat. Sitting right at the top of Group I, a win for England would guarantee their spot in next year's World Cup. Gareth Southgate's team had a memorable Euro 2020 campaign where they agonizingly lost the final to Italy, missing out on penalties. But that has hardly had any impact on their performances as they have not just won, but did so in a dominating fashion in their last two matches. They beat Hungary 4-0 and then went on to repeat the same scoreline two days later against Andorra. With an in-form team, they can truly turn out to be unstoppable. Netherlands Crushes Turkey 6-1 in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers, Memphis Depay Scores Three Goals (Watch Video)

Poland to have scored a lot of goals, 11 to be exact in their last two matches, including a 7-1 thrashing of San Marino. With Lewandowski leading the attack, Poland can do more than just challenge the Euro 2020 finalists. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Poland vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Poland vs England clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the National Stadium Warsaw, on September 9, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Poland vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Poland vs England on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Poland vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Poland vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

