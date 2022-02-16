Dhaka, Feb 16 (PTI) Afghanistan heaved a sigh of relief after all the members of the team returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the white-ball series against Bangladesh to begin as per schedule.

A report on Tuesday had said that eight members of the touring party tested positive for the virus ahead of the series against hosts Bangladesh.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

"They are expected to have practice match tomorrow after all their members were found corona negative,'' a BCB official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

A 22-member Afghanistan team had arrived in Dhaka on February 12 to compete in the white-ball series comprising three ODIs and two T20Is starting on February 23.

Also Read | Kyle Mayers Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About West Indies Batsman Who Was Bought By Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Auction.

The three ODIs are scheduled for February 23, February 25 and 28 respectively, followed by the two T20Is on March 3 and March 5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)