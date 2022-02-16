Kyle Mayers is the next big thing in West Indies cricket. Known for his power-hitting and aggressive approach, the batter is making a name for himself with some impressive performances against some of the biggest sides in the world. The Windies batter is in action in the 1st T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and is playing a handy knock for the visitors. India vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st T20I 2022.

Kyle Mayers has played just four matches prior to this for the West Indies national team in T20Is and has a good record in the shortest international format. The 29-year-old averages over 40 and has a strike rate of 150+ in T20 Internationals.

Kyle Mayers Lesser-Known Facts

# Kyle Mayers was born on September 8, 1992, in Barbados

# He made his international debut in an ODI match against Bangladesh in January 2021

# In limited-overs cricket, he has played three ODIs and four T20I games.

# Mayers was the sixth batsman in Test match history to score a double century on Test debut.

# He is also the first batsman to score a double ton in the fourth innings of Test debut.

# He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2022

India won the One-Day International series between the two teams and will be hoping to replicate that feat in the T20Is. Meanwhile, West Indies recently defeated England in the shortest international formats.

