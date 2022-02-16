Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings face off against each other in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2022 fixtures. The PSL clash will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far and are on the opposite end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2022 streaming can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Multan Sultans have been sensational so far this season and are the leaders of the league as the group stage nears its end. However, the defencing champions’ six-game winning run came to an end last time around and they will be looking to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have lost all of their seven matches and will be hoping to get in the win column.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match online for fans in India.

