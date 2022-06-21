New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) organised the 1st Under-19 T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf between 16th June- 19th June. The four-day tournament saw teams from across the country competing for the coveted T20 Championship title. Andhra Pradesh Deaf won the T-20 Championship title in its maiden season, beating Gujrat Deaf by five wickets.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Andhra Pradesh deaf bowlers restricted Gujarat deaf to 97 for ten.

The tournament's best batsmen, Mustakim Kaji, got out to Andhra Pradesh Deaf spinner P Uday Kumar after making 26 off 22 balls. Man of the match, P Vijaya Bhaskar bowled brilliantly for Andhra Pradesh Deaf to finish with figures of 3 wickets and 11 runs in his four overs, winning the Man of the Series title as well.

The closing ceremony was held on Saturday in presence of members, Sumit Jain President, IDCA and other representatives from the differently-abled cricketing community.

Sumit Jain, President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said: "We, at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, are extremely thrilled to announce their winners for its maiden season, The Andhra Pradesh Deaf. All the teams and their participants worked extremely hard and made this season an ultimate success. We look forward to more such tournaments in the future which will further give great opportunities to more such talents across the country."

The IDCA has organized many successful tournaments in the past for deaf cricketing talents such as the T-20 National Cricket Championships, One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship T20 Deaf Premier League and Test for Deaf and the Women's T-20 National Cricket Championship.

Indian Deaf Cricket Association is a National Governing Body recognized by the Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf ICC) to promote and organize cricket for the hearing impaired in India and has 20 state-level associations and over 25,000 players affiliated at various domestic level tournaments in India. (ANI)

