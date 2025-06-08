Gainesville (USA), Jun 8 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri, who has never won on the LIV league and is also searching for his first world-wide win since 2015, put himself in the position once again as he shot 7-under 64 to move to 11-under and one shot ahead of the field in Virginia.

The 37-year-old Indian who plays for Crushers, which is led by Bryson DeChambeau has shot 67-64 in the two rounds so far.

Lahiri has four runner-up finishes without a win on LIV Golf but now is in sight of a maiden win.

He made seven birdies without a bogey. Lahiri made a 39-foot par putt on the 16th hole to salvage his momentum and converted another superb par save on the 18th.

A trio of veterans, Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer, also made their presence felt on the leaderboard heading into the final round.

At 9-under par, they find themselves just two shots behind Lahiri.

McDowell has never finished better than T5 in any LIV Golf event.

Like Lahiri, McDowell, 47, and Watson, 48, and Kaymer, 40, will all have a great opportunity to challenge for their first-ever LIV Golf win.

Smash GC had an excellent day, tying the team lead (20 under) with the Lahiri-led Crushers.

LIV Golf's top three in the individual standings: Joaquin Niemann, DeChambeau and Jon Rahm all are within striking distance.

The three are tied for fifth at 7 under and just four off the lead.

